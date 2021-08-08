Liverpool need to stump up €45m after reigniting pursuit of exciting forward

Liverpool are enthusiastic about how Jeremy Doku has progressed since previously coming close to joining them and may launch a new bid for his services, according to reports in his native Belgium.

Doku almost joined Liverpool a few years ago, holding talks with Jurgen Klopp. However, he did not sign with the club in the end and has since established himself with Anderlecht first and Rennes now. Still only 19, his retains big potential and further announced himself to the world by featuring for Belgium at Euro 2020.

In an interview in March, the winger said he had no regrets about not joining Liverpool when he was 15. But he conceded: “If Liverpool came for me at 15, if they like me, they will come back later that is for sure. It is up to me to be good.”

It appears that scenario may be materialising, because reports in Belgium insist that Doku is still on the Reds’ radar.

According to Voetbal24, Liverpool liked what they saw of Doku at the Euros, despite Belgium being knocked out in the quarter-finals. Supposedly, they were particularly impressed by his performance in the game that saw the Red Devils eliminated by Italy.

With that in mind, they could make a move to acquire his services. Such an operation would be much more costly now than it would have been when they previously attempted to sign him. But Doku has earned his rising valuation thanks to his progress in Ligue 1.

He only scored twice from 30 appearances in the French top-flight last season, in his debut year following his move from Anderlecht. But he did add three assists and showed signs of progression.

Whether he would be worth the €45m that Rennes are asking for is a decision for Jurgen Klopp, Michael Edwards and FSG to make. Such a sum would make the Ligue 1 outfit a profit on their initial €26m investment.

Liverpool need to reinforce their attack after Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino fell out of form last season. It is unlikely they will continue to struggle, but the club have learned that they need more depth in case of such spells.

Diogo Jota’s form after his move from Wolves last year further emphasised the point to them. With Divock Origi linked with an exit too, Liverpool could enter the market for another option in the final third.

Doku is an option they have been aware of for some time. Perhaps it would be best to make a move before his value rises further.

Jeremy Doku transfer part of secret wish-list?

Some Liverpool fans may be starting to grow frustrated at their lack of summer activity. They signed defender Ibrahima Konate early in the transfer window, but have been quiet ever since.

With the season approaching, they will be hoping for further reinforcements, but there seems to be little happening.

It may be different behind the scenes, though. A recent report claimed Liverpool have been secretly compiling a list of attacking players they want to target before the summer transfer window closes.

According to the Liverpool Echo, transfer chief Edwards has compiled a list of attacking targets they could yet pursue. However, none of these names have been revealed explicitly.

Perhaps Doku could be on that list, though.

The arrival of Jota developed very quickly and unexpectedly last summer. So, perhaps there will be a surprise in store at Anfield.

