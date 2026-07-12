Liverpool reignite interest in World Cup sensation as hijack of Man Utd target ON

Liverpool and Man Utd are both hunting the same midfielder

Liverpool have reportedly reignited their interest in signing a top Manchester United midfield target, as Andoni Iraola continues to try and put his own stamp on the first-team squad.

The Reds have so far completed the pre-agreed signing of centre-back Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes, while they also beat Newcastle to the capture of Osasuna winger Victor Munoz.

Iraola, however, still wants to add a replacement for club legend Mohamed Salah, along with looking at defensive and midfield depth.

Reports in the Brazilian media claim that Liverpool have resurrected their interest in Wolves star Joao Gomes, but it’s a France World Cup star who is the subject of this particular report.

Roma’s Manu Kone is the player in question, with The Kopite View claiming that the Anfield outfit has reignited their interest in the Frenchman.

The 24-year-old is known to have been on Liverpool’s radar for a number of years but his development in Italy has now piqued their interest.

Indeed, the midfielder is now entering the prime of his career and has showcased at this summer’s World Cup in North America the talents that have seen multiple clubs step up and show interest in his services.

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Liverpool-Man Utd battle ON for Kone

One of those clubs is Liverpool’s bitter rivals Man Utd, who are being backed to move for Kone and their expected signing of Atalanta star Ederson fell through.

Indeed, Ben Jacobs recently claimed Man Utd had made initial ‘enquiries’ into the signing of Kone, but Liverpool could now jump in and scupper their hopes.

He can operate as a holding midfielder, a box-to-box player or in a more advanced central role.

Those attributes appear well-suited to Iraola’s high-intensity style of football, with Kone expected to cost in the region of €55million / £47m.

That sort of fee for a player who has started four out of six matches for his country at the World Cup could end up being one of the steals of the summer, especially for a player who still has three years left on his contract in Rome.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are prepared to table a tempting third bid for Curtis Jones, and Liverpool have made up their mind on whether or not they’ll sign a new midfielder, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.