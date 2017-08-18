Liverpool reject mammoth new Coutinho offer from Barcelona

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a third bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho – believed to be in the region of £114million.

Last week, the Reds rejected a £90m bid from the Spanish giants for the 25-year-old Brazil playmaker, who then submitted a transfer request as a result.

Coutinho has missed the opening two games of Liverpool’s season with a back injury, but Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly stressed that he is not for sale.

Despite that, Barca have previously stated that they were “close” to getting the deal over the line.

However, on Thursday, responding to Barcelona general manager Pep Segura’s claim that the deal was almost done, Klopp said: “I don’t know why other people are saying what they are saying.

“I don’t even know them – especially this guy. I’ve never even met him.”

The Catalan giants have been chasing Coutinho ever since they sold Neymar for a world record fee to PSG, while they also want Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele – who is seen as more of a direct replacement for Neymar.

As for Coutinho, he only signed a new five-year contract at Anfield in January and Liverpool are seemingly fully prepared to keep playing hardball in an effort to keep their star man.