Liverpool “relaxed” as Juventus ramp up interest in midfielder

Juventus have once again been credited with interest in Liverpool man Emre Can, but the Reds remain relaxed about the situation, reports claim.

Can has a contract which expires in 2018, and if Liverpool fail to agree on a new deal soon they run the risk of allowing the German international to leave for free in 12 months.

Talks over a new deal have been ongoing for some time, but Liverpool are yet to reach an agreement with the representatives of the 23-year-old.

According to Sky in Italy, Serie A champions Juventus are monitoring the situation and have been admirers of the midfielder for some time.

The Liverpool Echo responded to stories surrounding Can’s future, claiming that the Liverpool management are “relaxed” about the situations.

In addition, they claim that discussions about a contract renewal remain ongoing and both parties are continuing to work towards an agreement.

Speaking last month, Jurgen Klopp admitted he is “quite positive” that a new deal would be agreed.

“There’s no secret how much I like Emre. He likes the club, and it’s a completely normal situation,” said Klopp.

“We are in talks, there’s no pressure, it’s all good. Two partners with big respect for each other.

“Everything will be good, but [there is] nothing else to say.

“Good players we can keep, that makes real sense for development. He’s one of these good players and I’m quite positive.”