Major Jurgen Klopp relief for Liverpool as former Tottenham manager target takes Germany job

The German national team have reportedly agreed a deal with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann to take over as manager until the European Championships next year.

Nagelsmann has been out of work since being sacked by the Bundesliga champions last season and was replaced by ex-Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel.

The 36-year-old was heavily linked with the Tottenham job before Ange Postecoglou took over, and was also one of several managerial options for Chelsea, too.

Nagelsmann had been under contract at Bayern, despite not being their manager, with the club thought to be able to demand a fee for any side willing to take him on, but that contract is now believed to be terminated, leaving him free to join Germany.

According to German outlet Bild, the highly-rated young coach is set to forego around £17m in that he would have earned at Bayern until 2026 in order to take up the role with the national team.

It will be interesting to see if Nagelsmann can help turn Germany’s fortunes around, as they have struggled in their last couple major tournaments.

READ MORE: Klopp ecstatic as Liverpool open talks over €55m January deal for star who will replace fading Anfield force

Liverpool relieved as Germany choose Klopp alternative

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked with the Germany job for a number of months. As a result, the news that Nagelsmann has been selected for the role will come as a relief to the Anfield faithful.

Klopp admitted in a recent interview that it would be an ‘honour’ to manage Germany one day, but emphasised that he is still just as excited by the Liverpool job as when he joined the Merseyside club eight years ago.

‌”I know I say it, but I also really feel it – it is year one… Not year eight, because in October I’m here eight years,” he said, in response to speculation linking him with the Germany job.

“This is year one of the new team and that’s exactly how we approach everything. I don’t want to manage the success from the past and not get there again. No, we have to (get there again).

“All big teams have to [rebuild] from time to time and we’ve had to do it now with the same old manager but my energy levels are not a problem at all.

“I loved the pre-season, I loved the start of the season – when I stand in the dressing room and look at the team I really, really love this team – and we have to keep going, that much is clear. That will never change. It is good and exciting. It’s exciting times that we really create a way to play football which is different to what we had before.”

With that in mind, it seems likely that Klopp will be at the helm for Liverpool for the foreseeable future, which will be music to the ears of Reds fans.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Chelsea invigorated by incredible Newcastle release clause claim; star could have an ‘out’