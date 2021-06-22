Liverpool ‘reluctantly’ set asking price after star attracts interest from quartet

Liverpool are ready to “reluctantly” sell Neco Williams after he was linked with four Premier League clubs, according to reports.

Williams has been with Liverpool since the age of nine, but the academy graduate’s prospects of first-team football have been slim. He has struggled to get past Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order to play at right-back. As such, he has only made 12 Premier League appearances over the past two seasons.

His relative lack of action has not put off Wales from using him at international level. He has been capped 13 times since September 2020 and is currently on duty at Euro 2020.

After that tournament concludes, Williams’ club future will likely come into question again. We exclusively revealed earlier this month that he was a loan target for at least two Premier League clubs.

But now, The Athletic claim he may be on his way out on a permanent basis.

According to the website, Liverpool “expect” Williams to ask to leave this summer. Given his desire to play more regularly, they will “reluctantly” cash in if the right offer arrives.

That offer will have to be an eight-figure sum, as Liverpool are holding out for at least £10m.

It is not yet clear who might make a move for the 20-year-old. The Athletic remind that Williams has attracted interest from Leeds, Southampton, Aston Villa and Burnley over the past year.

Of the quartet, Villa are said to have dropped their interest in signing a full-back after bringing Ashley Young back to the club. However, the other three could all still have a need for a new full-back.

Liverpool will not replace Williams

If Williams does depart, then The Athletic add that Liverpool will not look to sign a replacement.

Alexander-Arnold has nailed down the right-back position as his own, while centre-back Joe Gomez and midfielder James Milner can provide cover there.

In addition, Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by another academy product, Conor Bradley.

What’s more, Liverpool will not be looking to sign another player on the opposite flank of defence either. There have been rumours that Kostas Tsimikas could leave after a difficult first season, but Klopp wants to keep him around.

The hope is that he will be able to provide more competition for Andy Robertson in his second season.

