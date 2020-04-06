Borussia Dortmund are thought to have lined up Valencia star Ferran Torres as their No 1 target to replace Jadon Sancho this summer – but Liverpool remain on standby to pounce should the opportunity arise, claims a report.

The right-sided attacker has become one of the most sought-after youngsters in European football after his emergence onto the first-team scene at the Mestalla.

Despite only turning 20 in February, Torres has already made over 60 senior appearances for Valencia since first breaking into the team in 2017.

He is also a regular for Spain’s Under-21 side and there are high hopes that will flourish for the senior side in the immediate future.

Torres has already set a new record for Valencia, becoming the youngest ever player in the club’s history to play 50 La Liga matches, but that has put a target on his back – with LaLiga rivals Barcelona also keep tabs on his progress.

A report last week claimed Liverpool were also strongly keen on the winger, whose current contract expires in summer 2021.

And while Los Che are desperate to extend his stay, Torres is well aware of the interest in him, with Goal also reporting that Juventus, Ajax, Man Utd, Man City and Atletico Madrid were also pondering an approach.

However, the same publication believes it is Dortmund who are currently leading the race to snare the 20-year-old.

The Bundesliga side are likely to be seeking a replacement for Jadon Sancho this summer – a report on Monday claimed a move to Manchester United had already been agreed but not yet made official – and had earmarked Torres as their preferred replacement.

The youngster, who can play anywhere across the frontline, currently has a release clause of £91million but will be made available for far less this summer should he fail to agree an extension.

And with Dortmund’s ability to develop young stars and turn them into some of Europe’s hottest talent, it’s said Lucien Favre’s side are the Spaniard’s preference at the moment.

However, after scoring six goals and creating a further six more this term, Liverpool too remain keen and are said to be waiting in the wings were negotiations between Torres and BVB fail to get off ther ground.

In other Liverpool news, towering defender Virgil van Dijk has revealed why he was once not considered good enough to play as a centre-half.