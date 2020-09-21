Liverpool and Real Madrid have reportedly remained in contact with Kylian Mbappe over a sensational move next summer.

According to Get French Football News via L’Equipe, the Reds and the LaLiga giants are still chasing a move for the France forward.

The Times recently reported that the 21-year-old had already informed PSG that he would like to leave in 2021, with his contract running out a year later.

For their part, the French giants are said to have already begun planning for his future exit. Indeed, The Sun suggested recently that it would cost £300m for any club to try and sign Mbappe.

That does not appear to have deterred Liverpool or Real at this stage, despite the former already having an outstanding front three on their books in the shape of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

The recent addition of Diogo Jota has given the Reds even more strength it depth. However, it would seem that they still want to make a major splash next summer and bring in Mbappe.

That will again bring up the question as to whether the Merseysiders are planning for life without one of Mane or Salah next season, with Mbappe a perfect replacement for either.

The forward has already notched 118 goals and 67 assists in his club career, incredible statistics for one so young.

Mbappe’s decision over his future will now rest over whether he fancies a move to England or Spain next summer.

His mind could, however, be made up for him by Real’s current financial woes.

The Spanish giants have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic are not expected to be majorly active before this summer’s window shuts.

That could have a knock-on effect in 2021, given how the virus is on the rise again across Europe.

KLOPP TO ALLOW STAR TO LEAVE, ON ONE CONDITION

Crystal Palace have submitted a formal offer for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, according to a report.

Brewster’s future at Anfield has come into question recently. The 20-year-old showed his potential on loan at Swansea last season, scoring 10 goals in 20 Championship games. But there may not be any space for him back at his parent club.

Monday’s papers hinted that Liverpool had decided to let him go and find more first team football elsewhere. And his potential exit has now moved a step closer.

According to Sky Sports, Crystal Palace have made a bid for Brewster. The Eagles have put £19m on the table, with a further £6m possibly heading Liverpool’s way in add-ons.

Roy Hodgson has been aware of Brewster’s potential for some time – having considered a move for him since before he temporarily left Anfield for Swansea in January.

The centre-forward is now on the verge of becoming a fully fledged Premier League player, and Hodgson wants to give him that opportunity at Palace.

Liverpool are aware that Brewster could go on to fulfil his potential and make them regret selling him. Therefore, they are insisting that they have a buyback clause.

Palace are willing to grant them this wish, with the asking price for the buyback set at £37m. Liverpool will have first refusal on Brewster if Palace decide to sell him later down the line.

However, Palace chairman Steve Parish has shut down the news as a “total fabrication”.

He tweeted: “We have asked Sky to take this down as it is a total fabrication from start to finish.

“We have not made a bid formal or informal.”