Liverpool tipped to replace Mo Salah with £75m West Ham star on one big condition

Liverpool could make a move for West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen if they qualify for the Champions League this season, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp is currently weighing up potential replacements for Mohamed Salah, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for several months.

Al-Ittihad made a huge offer of £150m for Salah this summer and reports suggest that they were willing to go as high as £215m for the Egyptian star. Liverpool stood firm and rejected their advances, but it’s likely the Saudi club will try again in January.

If Salah does leave, it would be a big blow for Liverpool. He is already the Reds’ all-time leading Premier League goal scorer and the 31-year-old shows no signs of slowing down.

He netted 30 goals and made 16 assists last season. Salah has started off well this term, too, scoring two goals and assisting four times in Liverpool’s five opening Premier League games.

Replacing Salah will certainly be a difficult task for Klopp if he does leave. Bowen may well be the man they turn to at the end of the season, but their chances of signing the England international reportedly depend on where they finish in the league table.

Liverpool keen on signing Bowen

According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool have made Bowen their main target to replace Salah. They will only make a move for him if they qualify for the Champions League, though.

Bowen enjoyed an excellent 2022/23 season with West Ham. He scored 13 goals and made eight assists last season. He also netted the winning goal in the Europa Conference League final – earning the Hammers their first major trophy since 1980.

He, like Salah, has been in good form so far this season, scoring three goals and making one assist so far.

A report from CaughtOffside claimed that Bowen is valued at £75m by West Ham, so he certainly wouldn’t be a cheap addition. He is under contract at the London Stadium until 2025.

Bowen is a boyhood Liverpool supporter, though, so he would be open to a switch to Anfield.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool do make a bid for Bowen at the end of the season, with an exit for Salah looking increasingly likely.

