Liverpool representatives hold talks with PSG starlet – reports

Liverpool have held talks with Paris Saint-Germain teenager Mahamadou Dembele, according to reports in France.

The youngster is highly rated at PSG but the Ligue 1 side could lose the emerging talent, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

A number of top European clubs have expressed an interest in the centre-back, leaving PSG with a fight to keep hold of the 17-year-old.

L’Equipe claim that Liverpool have put themselves at the top of the queue and claim Dembele has already met Reds’ club representatives to discuss a possible move to Anfield.

Clubs from Germany have also expressed an interest to sign the youngster, according to the report.

However, PSG are hopeful of agreeing on fresh terms with the 17-year-old and the French paper state that initial talks have gone well between the parties and an agreement is close.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of the midfielder, who is valued at £35million, and could make a move for the 23-year-old in the summer.