Liverpool to fully resolve key position with timeframe set on two fresh deals

Liverpool intend to remove any uncertainty by tying down two current stars to fresh terms, though one deal may have to wait.

Liverpool enter the summer transfer window with spirits high after overcoming a nightmare mid-season spell. The Reds lost six straight at Anfield for the first time since 1953/54. At that stage, securing a top four finish seemed out of the question. Nevertheless, a sparkling 10-match unbeaten run to finish the campaign nabbed Jurgen Klopp’s men third place.

Liverpool wasted little time in putting the season behind them and looking to the future.

RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate signed on the dotted line to ease the club’s issues at centre-half. A German expert familiar with the 22-year-old’s work believes he could go on to replace a Klopp favourite.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have laid out their intentions to forge a pair of new deals in the goalkeeping department.

Citing the BBC, the reveal that Liverpool ‘want to begin contract talks’ with Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian is widely considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in world football at present. A report last week revealed the six elite Reds who the club hope will remain at Anfield for the foreseeable future. Alisson was one player named, and now it appears his time has come to sit at the negotiating table.

However, one hurdle does remain. The 28-year-old is currently away with Brazil ahead of hosting the Copa America this summer. As such, Liverpool will proceed with their opening gambit once he returns in July.

Per the Mail, however, Liverpool’s efforts to add security between the sticks will not rest with Alisson.

Back-up goalkeeper Adrian is also in line for a new deal. Progress has already been made with terms said to be ‘close’ to being agreed. That is despite reported interest from Real Betis.

West Ham double down in Liverpool midfielder hunt

Meanwhile, West Ham have doubled down in their efforts to bring a Liverpool star on board in a move that could be similar in impact to that of Jesse Lingard’s, according to a report.

Anfield Central cite sources that tell them David Moyes’ side have made a second approach for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The dynamic midfielder, 27, has been a bit-part player since arriving for £35m from Arsenal in 2017. His biggest issue has been injuries, somethings fans at his former club were all too familiar with as well.

Nevertheless, it is claimed Moyes is confident he can bring the best out of the England man back in London.

Such a move has similarities with the loan deal that brought Jesse Lingard to the club. Both he and Oxlade-Chamberlain featured intermittently at a top six club. In Lingard’s case, his loan move brought about a purple patch of form never seen before in his career.

Liverpool are understood to be reluctant to sell, though there is one crumb of hope for the Hammers.

