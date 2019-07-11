Liverpool response revealed as Barcelona make firm Van Dijk enquiry

Barcelona have made enquiries over Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, according to one journalist.

The Netherlands international joined Liverpool in a £75m deal in January 2018 and has hugely transformed Jurgen Klopp’s side, helping them become of the best defences in Europe.

He was especially important in 2018-19 as he helped the Reds secure a sixth European Cup in Madrid, while he is also the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or.

Van Dijk is touted by many as the best central defender in world football, and now the Mirror‘s Chief Football Writer John Cross has revealed an approach from Barcelona.

“Do not expect it to happen for a moment, but Barcelona made enquiries about whether Virgil van Dijk could be tempted to leave Liverpool,” he writes.

“They were quickly given short shrift by the Dutch defender’s representatives. They did not bother taking it further.”

According to the Daily Mail , Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards made Barca agree to a £100million premium when they sold Philippe Coutinho, meaning a deal for Van Dijk could well be into world record territory.