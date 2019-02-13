Liverpool remain intent on pursuing a summer deal for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic despite reports that Real Madrid have submitted an offer for the Barcelona and Bayern Munich target.

According to Bild, Liverpool are one of the major suitors to sign the Serbia striker this summer, having sounded out his agent over a potential move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a striker to replace the departing Daniel Sturridge – who was on Tuesday linked with a free transfer move to Tottenham – and it is believed Jovic features among the top of the German’s wishlist, with RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner an alternative.

However, Liverpool’s hopes of a deal for Jovic – currently the top scorer in the Bundesliga with 14 goals in 15 appearances – appeared to have taken a nosedive amid claims Barcelona had already reached an agreement with parent club Benfica to bring the player to Camp Nou this summer.

However, Spanish paper Marca insists Barca have not yet finalised anything yet for the player, though did confirm they do hold a strong interest in signing the Bosnian-born 21-year-old.

And that, they believe, still means a summer move to Liverpool remains a possibility, despite Barcelona earmarking Jovic as a potential long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Bild reports that Bayern Munich are also keen and see Jovic as a successor to their own striker sensation and also claimed that Real Madrid were set to launch a €45m offer.

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Werner, meanwhile, will be fully endorsed by Naby Keita this summer.

