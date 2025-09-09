As the transfer rumour mill churns, VfB Stuttgart midfield maestro Angelo Stiller has emerged as one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that four Premier League clubs, with Arsenal and Liverpool leading the chase, are seriously tracking the 24-year-old German.

Stiller’s metronomic passing, tactical intelligence, and composure in Stuttgart’s midfield have made him a standout in the Bundesliga, and with a potential release clause of €40million (£34.6m) looming, his future is a hot topic.

Stiller, who came through Bayern Munich’s academy before cementing his reputation at Stuttgart, is contracted until 2027.

His release clause will be activated in 2026, though Stuttgart holds the option to buy it out for a mere €2million (£1.7m) – a move that could complicate negotiations for suitors.

Sources indicate that while a January transfer isn’t ruled out, a move in the summer of 2026 appears more likely, giving clubs time to prepare their pitches.

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, see Stiller as a perfect fit for their possession-based system, potentially partnering Martin Zubimendi or Declan Rice in a dynamic midfield pivot.

Liverpool, transitioning under Arne Slot, view him as a long-term addition to their hard working engine room, with his versatility and ball-playing ability aligning with their high-pressing philosophy.

The other two Premier League clubs remain unnamed, but speculation points to Manchester United and Tottenham as possible contenders.

More European interest but England ideal

Beyond England, Real Madrid have also entered the conversation, listing Stiller among their targets. However, the Spanish giants have yet to agree personal terms or make significant moves, leaving their interest as speculative for now.

Stiller, for his part, is eager to test himself in a top league, and the Premier League’s allure – combined with the prospect of Champions League football – makes England a prime destination.

Stuttgart, going well in the Bundesliga and aiming for a chance at a European campaign, are in no rush to lose their star. With the club holding leverage over Stiller’s release clause, any suitor will need to act decisively. As 2026 approaches, Stiller’s next step could reshape the midfield landscape for one of Europe’s elite.

Liverpool round-up: Konate exit certain

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate’s exit from the club is said to be a ‘sure thing’ with the centre-back refusing contract offers amid a desire to join Real Madrid when his deal is up.

One man who recently left Anfield, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been linked with a shock move to Manchester City, but it’s said he will ‘never’ play for a Premier League club that isn’t Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak was met with boos as he entered Sweden’s most recent match, and there’s a question mark over his fitness for Liverpool ahead of the trip to Burnley given it was just a 20-minute cameo after a lack of a solid pre-season.

Elsewhere, the Reds’ prospects of a raid on Bayern Munich for Michael Olise have been talked up in the wake of a little-known exit clause in his deal.

