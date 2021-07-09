Liverpool have learned that they will have to offer a lot more after telling Wolves what they would pay for Adama Traore, according to a report.

The two clubs may have a Premier League rivalry on the pitch, but they have a strong working relationship off it. Last summer, the Reds agreed a flexible deal for Diogo Jota, before Ki-Jana Hoever went the other way. Both clubs have benefitted from the arrangement, but they could strike another deal this summer.

Wolves winger Traore has seen his value decrease over the past year following his – and his club’s – drop-off in form.

While Liverpool have had transfer links before, his fee has put the Anfield club off. Nevertheless, amid his downturn in value, reports claim that the Reds have rekindled interest.

According to a fresh report from Football Insider, Liverpool have followed up their new interest by testing the water over a potential offer.

They have told Wolves that they would pay at least £20million and a maximum of £25million for the Spain international.

However, the Molineux club have responded by insisting that they want £50million.

That is despite Traore’s value dropping from its previous mark of £70million.

Traore enjoyed two fantastic seasons in 2018/19 and 2019/20. Indeed, in the latter campaign, he scored three goals against Manchester City to help depose them as Premier League champions.

However, as with Wolves’ form, he dropped off and he scored only two goals and assisted three others in 37 league outings in 2020/21.

He still made Spain’s Euro 2020 squad, but played only 13 minutes in six games.

Traore has two years on his contract and it remains unclear if he will take to new boss Bruno Lage’s methods; he proved a fantastic signing for ex-manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Liverpool in forward transfer talks

While Traore is a target for Liverpool, reports over the past few weeks have linked the Reds with PSV star Donyell Malen.

The Netherlands international starred at Euro 2020 but his club manager has admitted that he expects to lose him this summer.

According to the latest claim, Liverpool are in talks over Malen’s transfer.