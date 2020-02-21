Liverpool reveal stance on Firmino future amid continued Werner links

Liverpool have seemingly made their stance clear on Roberto Firmino’s future amid talk that the striker could join Bayern Munich this summer.

The Bundesliga giants are thought to have targeted the Reds hotshot in the belief that the Reds are lining up Timo Werner to replace the Brazilian.

The prolific RB Leipzig hotshot, who grabbed the winner at Tottenham in the Champions League in midweek, is available for £50m and Jurgen Klopp is known to be a big admirer.

However, a report in the Daily Express claims that Werner could still arrive at Anfield but as a back-up to Liverpool’s famed front three and not as a replacement for one of them.

The report adds that Liverpool have been left ‘bemused’ by the claims that they would let Firmino move, given the Brazilian’s importance to a Reds side that are closing in on their first top-flight title in 30 years.

The 28-year-old might have only scored 10 goals in 38 appearances this season, but his 12 assists and general all-round play has played a massive part in his side’s success this season.

That news is sure to come as a big blow to Bayern, who may now turn their own attention to trying to sign Werner as they look to continue their domination of German football.

Reds legend Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, believes the club should try and bring in Werner and England winger Jadon Sancho this summer to provide healthy competition in attack next season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are preparing to break their transfer record “discreetly” and ‘under the radar’ ahead of the summer window, with former winger Steve McManaman tipping the Reds to wrap up the signing of Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder burst onto the scene in 2016/17, but enjoyed his best year to date in 2018/19, scoring 20 goals and registering four assists in all competitions.

That sparked interest in the exciting young talent from around Europe with Liverpool said to be one of the clubs who have shown an interest, while Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been heavily linked.

But McManaman thinks Jurgen Klopp’s side will look to do business under the radar and suggests talks over a deal for Havertz could well be already underway. Read more…