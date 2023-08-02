Liverpool revealed as mystery £80m bidders for outstanding Chelsea midfield target to end desperate Klopp search

Liverpool have been named as the mystery club who have joined Chelsea in the race to sign a £100million-rated Premier League midfielder before the summer transfer window shuts.

The Blues have been leading the chase to sign Brighton star Moises Caicedo for the majority of the summer but have seen multiple bids so far knocked back by the Seagulls, who are still holding out for their £100m asking price.

But now Football Insider reports that the Reds have been in contact to register their own interest after struggling in their efforts to sign Southampton star Romeo Lavia so far.

The Athletic revealed that an unidentified club have submitted an £80million-plus bid, surpassing Chelsea’s most recent offer which was £75m plus £5m in add-ons.

And Football Insider claims that club is Liverpool, although it remains to be seen whether the Reds are willing to match Brighton’s asking price.

Anfield chief Jurgen Klopp is desperate to get another midfielder on board, after recently seeing Fabinho and Jordan Henderson join Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner in moving on this summer. Indeed, it appears that Oxlade-Chamberlain could be on his way to Turkey.

Lavia snub prompts renewed Caicedo move

Liverpool have so far refused to match Southampton’s asking price for Lavia, and it now appears they have switched their focus to the more experienced Caicedo instead.

The move comes as somewhat of a surprise, given that the Reds ruled out a move for the 21-year-old earlier in the window when his asking price rocketed.

An £80m-plus fee would also smash Liverpool’s transfer record, which is still held by the £75m paid to Southampton for new skipper Virgil van Dijk.

As for Caicedo, it’s thought that he’s already agreed personal terms over a switch to Stamford Bridge even though the transfer fee remains a sticking point.

There is also the added complication over whether Brighton would be happy selling another midfielder to Liverpool this summer, having already sent Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield.

