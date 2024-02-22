Liverpool rival Arsenal, Tottenham for impressive free midfield signing Man Utd would be gutted to miss out on

Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are already in position to compete for the signing of Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in the summer, according to reports in Italy.

Rabiot will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, as things stand. If he doesn’t renew his deal with Juventus again, it could finally be time for Rabiot to arrive in the Premier League.

He was a major target for Man Utd in the summer of 2022 until they turned their focus to Casemiro. There was scepticism at the time of whether Rabiot was good enough for Man Utd, but his form for Juventus since has suggested he could have been.

Next season, he may have the opportunity to prove them wrong right in front of them by playing for a different Premier League club, since Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham have all put him on their radar, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

Any of them would be willing to offer him a better salary than the €7m per season (£115,000 per week) he currently earns from Juventus, it is claimed.

Liverpool might need a holding midfielder who can be more of a long-term solution than Wataru Endo, despite the Japan international settling in fairly well from Stuttgart.

Arsenal, for their part, could be in the market to replace Thomas Partey in the summer, since the 30-year-old is approaching the final year of his contract.

And Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is in the same situation at Tottenham, fighting for his future in Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘in front row’ for luxurious midfield signing as Tottenham transfer battle commences

With all three clubs considering midfield reinforcements, there is some overlap in terms of who they might be targeting. In this case, Rabiot seems to be under consideration by all three.

Corriere Dello Sport even suggests Man Utd could revive their interest in Rabiot. The likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat are facing an uncertain future in their midfield.

Rabiot ready to discuss future

Due to his contract situation, Rabiot is free to speak to clubs in England about a move for next season.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal may even have held talks with him already, according to recent reports.

Rabiot has played 22 times this season for Juventus, scoring four goals and adding three assists. He usually operates in a box-to-box type of role, which has allowed him to score 21 goals in his 199 appearances for the club.

Before that, Rabiot made his name with Paris Saint-Germain and also earned experience during a loan spell with Toulouse.

The Premier League is not the only place Rabiot could end up next. According to the report, the 28-year-old is also on the radar of Bayern Munich, who could take him to the Bundesliga for the first time in their attempt to gain some stability again.

In all likelihood, Rabiot would be waiting to see how things settle down there before making any commitment about his future.

He left it late last year too, when he was also approaching the end of his Juventus deal. By late June, he signed a renewal in Turin, but it was only a one-year deal, which is why his future is back in focus.

IN DEPTH – Mbappe, Kroos and the best players who are out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season