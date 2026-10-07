Manchester United are expected to face serious competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool, as well as other leading European clubs, for Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert, with sources indicating that the France international will be in serious demand ahead of the 2027 transfer windows.

The left-back position is regarded as a priority for United in the coming windows. Luke Shaw’s long-standing fitness issues and the club’s failure to land a specialist successor have left the role unresolved, and recruitment staff are understood to view a natural left-sided defender as essential rather than a stop-gap.

And while the Red Devils have drawn up a wishlist of would-be options and are understood to be exploring four potential targets, one player that has truly wowed their scouts is Truffert, after his smooth and impressive transition to the Premier League.

Sources state, however, that the Old Trafford side are far from alone in their interest. The pool of elite left-backs available this season is described as very limited, which has sharpened demand for a player already established in English football.

Truffert joined Bournemouth from Rennes in 2025 as a replacement for Liverpool-bound Milos Kerkez, and quickly became a regular, offering attacking width as well as defensive reliability.

Now the Merseysiders, who are yet to see a consistent tune from Kerkez since his £40m move to Anfield, could also look to raid the Vitality Stadium again – though the list of elite clubs pursuing him will be competitive, sources expect…

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Several sides queuing up to sign Truffert; big price needed

Indeed, Truffert’s abilities and emergence as one of the Premier League’s outstanding left-backs have seen him emerge on the radars of several bigger clubs.

In addition to both United and Liverpool, sources can reveal that Aston Villa, Benfica, Bayern Munich and AC Milan all held a prior interest in Truffert before his move to the south coast, and could potentially look to reactivate that interest were he to become available.

However, it is Liverpool’s potential presence in the race that would complicate United’s task, particularly if the player is open to more than one destination.

Sources state, though, that the Cherries would drive a hard bargain and that a fee in the region of £60m (€71m, $79m) would be required to prise Truffert away from Bournemouth in January.

That valuation would represent a substantial profit on the fee the Cherries paid Rennes, but it also reflects how scarce proven Premier League left-backs have become.

Bournemouth, though, are under no obligation to sell a first-team regular mid-season, and any approach would still depend on the club’s willingness to negotiate and on the player’s preference.

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As it stands, we’re told a mid-season approach would likely be blocked, particularly if the Cherries are still active in the Europa League – a competition they will fancy their chances of potentially going deep into.

For United, though, the appeal is clear: a France international of the right age who has already adapted to the division.

The obstacle is equally clear. With domestic and continental clubs circling, and with so few alternatives of similar quality, Truffert is unlikely to be available without a battle.

January may offer a window, but sources expect the left-back market to stay crowded well beyond it, and lighting up what is expected to be a fierce battle for his services come next summer.