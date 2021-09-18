Liverpool rival Real Madrid for former Man City man tipped for the top

Liverpool are reportedly among four suitors keeping tabs on Parma midfielder Adrian Bernabe, having missed out on a deal for him over the summer.

The 20-year-old midfielder made his breathrough at Manchester City, having debuted in the Carabao Cup at Oxford back in 2018. He went on to make a total of five substitute appearances for the Cityzens. However, he opted to move on over the summer after failing to agree on a new deal.

And the former Barcelona man decided to join Serie B side Parma, where he hopes to take his game to the next level.

Bernabe is yet to make his debut for Parma, having struggled with injury since signing.

However, as per Bernabeu Digital, via Sport Witness, that has not stopped a number of major European sides trying to sign him.

As per the report, that chase is led by Real Madrid, who have been asked to be kept informed of his progress.

However, they are not alone in their interest with Liverpool, PSG and Juventus also ready to pounce.

While no firm bids have been made as of yet, it’s reported the quartet remain keen on a 2022 swoop.

Bernabe is an attacking midfielder, with three U17 Spain caps to his name. Providing a creative spark, he is seen as someone who could score goals from midfield, something Liverpool have lacked since Philippe Coutinho‘s departure.

And while yet to make an appearance for Parma, reports claim he won’t be hanging around for long and that a move looks to be on the cards.

One current star seen as a cornerstone of Liverpool’s midfield is Fabinho.

The Brazilian has been in excellent form so far this season, having been utlised in defence for periods last season.

However, the former Monaco man insists he hopes those days are now behind him. That’s simply for hte very selfless reason that he wants his teammates to remain fit.

“I hope not. Not for me playing in the defence, but I hope the players don’t have the injuries they had last season. When someone is out, let it be by cards, not by injury.

“As much as the sequence of games is stronger now, the league is very intense. I hope we are prepared for that. If I need to play, I’ll play as I’ve always done. But I hope everyone is fine and we don’t need Fabinho in defence.”

