Liverpool to rival Tottenham for Fulham starter as Van Dijk considers shock exit after Klopp announcement

Liverpool are keen to add another centre-back to their squad and reports suggest that they are interested in exit-linked Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo.

Big changes are expected at Anfield in the coming months, with Jurgen Klopp on the way out and club chiefs tasked with finding his replacement.

Klopp’s departure could have ramifications for some of Liverpool’s biggest players and club captain Virgil Van Dijk is one example.

Van Dijk was asked after the Red’s recent 4-2 victory over Norwich in the FA Cup whether he would follow the manager out of the exit door, to which he replied: “It’s a big question. I don’t know.”

The 33-year-old has just 18 months remaining on his Liverpool contract and may not be part of next summer’s squad rebuild.

Liverpool have been looking to sign a new centre-back regardless, though, and it seems that they are considering a deal for Fulham’s Adarabioyo.

Liverpool ‘impressed’ with Tottenham-linked Fulham defender

According to The Daily Mail, Adarabioyo ‘impressed Liverpool staff’ in their recent two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham.

The 26-year-old played 90 minutes in both legs but was unable to prevent the Merseyside giants from beating his team 3-2 on aggregate.

Adarabioyo’s Fulham contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Marco Silva is working hard to tie him down to a new deal, but talks are currently at a standstill.

As a result, the defender could be available on a cut-price deal this month or on a free transfer at the end of the season, with the Cottagers eyeing Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah as a replacement.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Tottenham are big admirers of Adarabioyo and have long been the favourites to secure his signature.

However, it seems that Liverpool could now rival the North London club for his signature.

Adarabioyo signed for Fulham in 2020 and played a big role in helping them get promoted back into the Premier League.

The English centre-back remains one of Fulham’s most important players. He missed the beginning of the season with an injury but has gone on to make 14 appearances this term, helping his team to three clean sheets in the process.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool make a late move for Adarabioyo this month or risk waiting until the summer to get him on a free.

