Liverpool rocked, as Arsenal explode into Kylian Mbappe race to hand Arteta unstoppable attacking trio

Liverpool could see their hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe ruined, as Arsenal have reportedly joined the hunt for the world-class Paris Saint-Germain star.

Mbappe angered PSG earlier this year by revealing he would not be extending his contract with the club beyond June 2024. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reacted angrily and banished the forward from the first-team squad, fearful that Mbappe had already reached an agreement to join Real Madrid.

Mbappe and PSG eventually managed to resolve their differences and this saw the France captain return to the fold under manager Luis Enrique. it was expected that Mbappe would pen a new deal with PSG which would include a huge release clause, in order for the club to protect his transfer value.

But those fresh terms have yet to materialise. And PSG stalling has put their European rivals on alert.

Real Madrid, as always, are monitoring the situation closely. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has failed to capture Mbappe on several occasions in the past, but he feels next summer will be the perfect time to finally complete the transfer.

Although, Madrid will face competition from English clubs for the 24-year-old, who is arguably the best player in the world.

READ MORE: Kai Havertz compared to Man Utd great as best Arsenal position is nailed by purring Liverpool legend

On Wednesday, TEAMtalk revealed that Liverpool ‘would love’ to take Mbappe to Anfield. They know that his mother supports the club, and that Mbappe himself is a big fan of Jurgen Klopp.

But sources also confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool would have to give up star man Mo Salah in order to be able to afford Mbappe’s colossal wage demands. Salah is expected to be the subject of a new offer from Saudi club Al Ittihad at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal to rival Liverpool for stunning Kylian Mbappe deal

Transfer reporter Duncan Castles has now provided a huge update on Mbappe’s situation. Writing for the Daily Record, he states that Arsenal have sensationally joined Liverpool in pursuing Mbappe.

Both Premier League giants ‘have begun exploring the financial and sporting parameters’ needed to persuade Mbappe to join them.

Presumably, either Arsenal or Liverpool would need to make him the best-paid player in the Premier League. They would also need to tell Mbappe that he will become their new talisman and that the side will be built around him.

A switch to Arsenal would give Mikel Arteta a particularly fearsome front three involving current wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. The Gunners have put themselves in the mix for Ivan Toney and Benjamin Sesko as they look for a striker to battle Gabriel Jesus, but Mbappe would undoubtedly be the best option.

It is clear that it will be very tough to actually bring Mbappe to England. However, Castles adds that Madrid are treating the Mbappe move with ‘caution’, having been burnt by the player several times in the past. And this could see either Arsenal or Liverpool pull off a brilliant transfer coup by getting to Mbappe first.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in contact with a French club as they attempt to finally bring a summer target to Merseyside in January, according to reports.