Liverpool rocked as Fabrizio Romano puts Man Utd in pole position for thrilling Bundesliga raid

Liverpool could miss out on the summer signing of Borussia Dortmund ace Donyell Malen, as Fabrizio Romano has explained why Manchester United have a big advantage.

Malen spent time in both the Ajax and Arsenal academies, but it was with PSV that he burst onto the scene. The versatile attacker, who can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, graduated to the PSV first team in July 2018 and went on to register 55 goals and 24 assists in 116 appearances for the club.

That form prompted Dortmund to spend €30million to sign Malen in July 2021, as he replaced Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho.

It has not always been easy for Malen at Dortmund, as he struggled during his first season there, mirroring some of Sancho’s issues at Man Utd.

However, the Dutchman put up some great numbers in the second half of last season, and he has continued to shine this term.

Malen is Dortmund’s joint-top scorer in all competitions, having notched 13 goals and five assists in 33 games.

He is now being tipped to make a big transfer to the Premier League, too. On Monday, it emerged that Liverpool are hoping to tempt Xabi Alonso to Anfield with a huge double swoop for Malen and Lille defender Leny Yoro.

But Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Man Utd are also in the mix. And in his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano has revealed that Man Utd have a good chance of winning the transfer race due to their relationship with Malen’s representatives.

Liverpool, Man Utd target has ‘chance’ to move

“United have also been linked again with Donyell Malen after some interest back in January. I’m told that Malen has chances to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but there’s nothing in terms of talks right now with any club,” he said.

“Man Utd have a good relationship with his agents, but at the moment there are no concrete talks taking place, so let’s see if that changes as we get closer to the summer.”

While Man Utd and Liverpool have yet to begin official talks for Malen’s capture, Romano’s update is certainly a promising one for the Red Devils.

The 25-year-old is edging closer to leaving Dortmund, while Man Utd know exactly who to contact to forge a deal – the SEG football agency. Erik ten Hag’s side have already dealt with SEG before, as they represent Rasmus Hojlund as well as former Man Utd target Cody Gakpo, who is now at Liverpool.

Another reason Man Utd should be able to beat Liverpool to Malen’s signing is that Sancho could be included in the deal. Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has already admitted that Sancho is too expensive for his club to sign permanently, but a possible swap deal would bring that cost down.

