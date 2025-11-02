Liverpool rocked as Man Utd make Marc Guehi play and expected outcome revealed

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Marc Guehi via free agency, while a second report has delivered even worse news for Liverpool.

Liverpool believed they’d snagged Guehi on deadline day, only for Crystal Palace to pull the plug in the final hours. Guehi had agreed personal terms with the Reds and a club-to-club agreement had also been forged. The centre-back even passed a medical, but Palace had other ideas when failing to sign a suitable replacement in time.

Guehi is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and his manager, Oliver Glasner, has already confirmed a new deal won’t be penned.

As such, Guehi will leave Palace in 2026, and with the club to resist any offers they receive in January, it’s a free agent exit that is on the cards.

Liverpool have maintained their interest in Guehi and hope to complete their deal at the second time of asking.

However, their failure to close the move in the summer has opened the door for high-powered rivals to step through.

Overseas sides can forge a pre-contract agreement with Guehi come January 1. Liverpool cannot get anything in writing until the summer window opens.

From overseas, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all circling. Inter and Bayern have already held initial talks with Guehi’s camp.

And according to the latest from TBR Football, Liverpool now face a new challenge in the form of Man Utd.

The Red Devils will be confident of turning Guehi’s head if last summer’s business is anything to go by.

United beat multiple English rivals to the signings of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha and no matter how much they struggle, they’ll always be an ultra-attractive destination.

But the bad news doesn’t stop there for Liverpool, with a separate report from The Sun outlining who they believe will win the race. Spoiler: it’s not Liverpool.

Winner of Marc Guehi race named?

They stated perhaps the only club with even greater appeal than Man Utd – Real Madrid – believe they’ll get Guehi.

The report read: ‘Real Madrid are confident of landing Marc Guehi on a free transfer next summer.

‘The LaLiga giants believe Guehi favours a move to join England pals Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Spanish capital after the World Cup.’

The Sun doubled down on those claims, adding: ‘Although aware they face fierce competition, including from rivals Barca, Real are convinced they will be able to persuade Guehi to link up with coach Xabi Alonso.’

