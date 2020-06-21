Liverpool have reportedly held internal discussions over a stunning potential transfer deal that could see them swap Sadio Mane for Kylian Mbappe.

The Senegal star’s future on Merseyside is seemingly the source of some concern at the club. With The Sun reporting that Jurgen Klopp wants a clearer sign of commitment from the attacker despite his current deal running until 2023.

The report adds that the concerns over Mane’s state of mind, regarding his long-term future at Anfield, means the Reds are weighing up an Mbappe swap.

Reds fans would clearly be unhappy at the prospect of Mane moving on, but that could be tempered massively be the potential arrival of the PSG sensation.

Mbappe, 21, is seven years yonger than Mane and has already had an illustrious start to his playing career.

The France international is a World Cup winner, as well as winning Ligue 1 titles with PSG and Monaco, and is widely regarded as the next big global superstar.

The reports suggests that Liverpool are considering the prospect of trying to sign Mbappe for £200million, plus Mane.

For their part, PSG do not want to lose of their prized assets, although that sort of offer may be way too good to turn down.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly at the ‘front of the queue’ of a host of Europe’s elite in the sweepstakes to sign Napoli defensive king Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal star has developed into becoming one of the world’s premier central defenders over the past few years.

His talents have never been in doubt, and have been showcased to English audiences with a series of impeccable performances versus Liverpool in the last two Champions League group stages.

Despite being 29-years-old, Koulibaly is performing at a standard as high as ever, leading to widespread interest.

Liverpool and Man Utd were both recently put on notice after Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso made a surprising admission regarding his squad.

But it is Liverpool who have the upper hand according to the Italian press. Read more…