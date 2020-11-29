Ajax ready to sell as they wait on £27m Liverpool bid for centre-back

Liverpool are reportedly yet to table a formal offer for Ajax defender Perr Schuurs despite talks progressing on the transfer.

It was reported earlier this week that the 21-year-old is a Reds’ target, as Jurgen Klopp looks for defensive reinforcements. The Amsterdam giants are said to be open to a January sale, with £27m thought to be their valuation.

Voetbalprimeur claims that Ajax are still waiting for an Anfield bid and will sell if their price is matched.

Corriere dello Sport reported that asking price this week and it was thought that Liverpool would start the ball rolling. However, it appears as though they have yet to agree on the financial aspect of the proposed move.

Schurrs has been turning heads with his displays at the heart of the Ajax defence. The Merseysiders are not the only club to show an interest, however, and will need to move fast to avoid disappointment.

Compared favourably to Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, he looks set for a stellar career in the sport.

Jurgen Klopp is known to be looking for defensive cover after long-term injuries to key stoppers. Virgil van Dijk will not return until April and so it has left the German tactician light at the back.

The fixture pile-up and schedule has not helped his mood and he looks set to recruit help in the new year.

Klopp meltdown emphasises need for new faces

Klopp is clearly not happy with the way fixtures are being scheduled to accommodate television.

Following a rant on Sky Sports, he was at it again after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday. This time a BT Sport reporter felt the full force of the former Borussia Dortmund chief’s ire.

Injuries are mounting at the champions and Klopp feels the club is being hamstrung by the schedule. Having played in the Champions League on Wednesday they were then handed Saturday’s early kick-off.

James Milner joined those who have suffered muscle injuries this term and the manager did not hold back. He blasted the authorities for only allowing three substitutes per game. His war of words with Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder over the issue continues.

Klopp may look towards January for respite and the acquisition of Schuurs would certainly help lighten his mood. Liverpool ended Saturday top of the table but are likely to be eclipsed by the chasing pack after the weekend.

