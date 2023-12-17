Liverpool scout ‘confirms’ Klopp should sign top Europa League star, but Man Utd explode back into frame

Liverpool sent a scout to watch Goncalo Inacio in action for Sporting on Thursday and the club representative ‘confirmed’ that he should be a concrete target, though Manchester United will put up stiff competition for his signing, according to reports.

Inacio is a 22-year-old centre-back who appears ready-made for the Premier League. He is agile, which means he can go toe-to-toe with extremely quick strikers, while he is also brilliant at driving out from defence and helping to set up Sporting attacks.

He is left-footed, which means he will help to provide great balance to whichever team ends up signing him. Plus, due to his young age, Inacio has plenty of time to become an even better defender.

Liverpool have reportedly been on his trail for two years. The Reds already have Virgil van Dijk as their left-sided centre-half, and he was named captain over the summer.

However, Van Dijk is now 32, which means it will not be too long before he starts considering retirement. As such, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp needs to start thinking about a succession plan, and Inacio seems to be a perfect fit.

Liverpool have sent club officials to watch the Portugal star several times in the past, and they were at it again earlier this week. As per Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness), a Liverpool scout was in attendance as Sporting beat Austrian outfit Sturm Graz 3-0 in the Europa League to finish second in their group.

Inacio put on a show for the Liverpool scout by scoring a surprise brace. After Viktor Gyokeres had given Sporting the lead, Inacio joined him on the scoresheet from a corner, as his header came off a Sturm Graz player before hitting the back of the net.

And Inacio got a second goal in the 70th minute, finishing from close range on his right foot after a Sebastian Coates header had hit the post from another corner. It seems Inacio will also be able to help replace Van Dijk’s aerial threat from corners, should he arrive at Anfield.

Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal to battle for Goncalo Inacio

Record state that the Liverpool official has since returned to Merseyside and ‘confirmed’ to the club that they must do all they can to sign Inacio next year.

Although, Liverpool will need to put on a serious charm offensive if they are to win the transfer race. On Saturday, it emerged that Arsenal are also in the mix for Inacio, with the Gunners even believing that they are frontrunners to complete a deal.

And according to another Portuguese source, Leonino, Man Utd will try to snare the Primeira Liga star before Liverpool, too.

Man Utd were heavily linked with Inacio in October, only for the Red Devils to decide that he might be too expensive to sign in January. But it seems they are back on his trail, and Inacio could arrive at Old Trafford to replace the exit-linked Raphael Varane.

Leonino claim that Man Utd have been ‘harassing’ Sporting and Inacio recently as they try to put themselves in a strong position to reach a transfer agreement. Sporting have told Erik ten Hag’s side that they will have to pay the five-cap international’s release clause in full to snare him. It is worth €60million (£51.5m).

With Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal all stepping up their pursuit of Inacio, it is very hard to predict where the player will end up next. What is clear though is that Inacio will be taking a big next step in his career fairly soon.

