Liverpool ‘representative’ to scout El Clasico for TWO Real Madrid midfielders – one may not play

Liverpool will send a scout to watch Real Madrid in action against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to a Spanish report, which has named two Los Blancos players that the Reds are planning to watch in El Clasico.

While Liverpool are busy preparing for their Premier League game against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, the Reds are also going to keep an eye on El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real Madrid are two points clear of second-placed and defending champions Barcelona at the top of LaLiga table, and the match between the two Spanish giants promises to be hugely exciting.

According to Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, ‘a Liverpool representative’ will be at the Santiago Bernabeu to watch Xabi Alonso’s side.

The Liverpool scout will ‘take notes’ on Madrid, with the defending Premier League champions to take on Los Blancos at Anfield in the Champions League on November 4.

The representative from Liverpool will also follow Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, two Madrid players that the Reds are interested in.

Camavinga and Tchouameni are two of the players that ‘Liverpool like the most’.

Defensa Central has added that Liverpool believe that the two France internationals ‘are top-level midfielders who could perform much better in the Premier League, playing in a team with Slot’s Liverpool system’.

Tchouameni joined Madrid from AS Monaco in 2022 despite having the chance to move to Liverpool and work under then-manager Jurgen Klopp.

Camavinga has been on the books of the Spanish and European giants since 2021, when he switched from French club Rennes.

Will Camavinga and Tchouameni start for Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

Tchouameni has established himself as one of the best and most important players for Madrid, and it can be said with certainty that Alonso will deploy the Frenchman in holding midfield against Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday.

The 25-year-old France international has made eight starts in LaLiga and has started all three Champions League games for Madrid so far this season.

While Liverpool will be able to follow Tchouameni in El Clasico, there are doubts on whether the Reds will see much of Camavinga.

TEAMtalk understands that despite interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid are ‘adamant’ that Camavinga is not for sale for now.

However, things could change for the 22-year-old, who can also play as a left-back, next summer, should he continue to struggle to get into Alonso’s starting line-up.

Camavinga has made just one start in LaLiga this season and came on as a substitute for Arda Guler in the second half of the Champions League match against Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

It is very unlikely that Camavinga will start against Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday.

