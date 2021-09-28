Liverpool have eyes on Old Trafford for attacker Klopp wanted in summer

Liverpool still have an interest in signing an exciting attacker that Jurgen Klopp was keen to bring in over the summer, with the player in action at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Arnaut Danjuma is the man in question, with Villarreal snapping up the playmaker from Bournemouth for €23.5m in the last transfer window. But it appears that the Reds have not given up hope of having the Dutchman in their ranks at some point in the future.

After dazzling for the Cherries in the Championship last season, Danjuma was in high demand. Indeed, Klopp was said to be pushing to sign the 24-year-old as a backup option after allowing Xherdan Shaqiri to leave.

But now, according to a fresh report from Voetbal International, the Reds will watch the player in action when Villarreal face Manchester United in the Champions League.

The report states that there is an ‘above-average interest’ from Liverpool. The Reds are ‘particularly charmed’ by Danjuma and view him as ‘as a possible successor’ to Sadio Mane.

The former Club Brugge man is said to fit the profile wanted by the Merseysiders, who are planning ahead for life without their much-vaunted front three.

Voetbal does not mention what sort of fee Liverpool would have to pay for the player. However, it’s highly unlikely that Villarreal will do business in January – given they only just signed Danjuma.

Next summer appears to be the earliest they could sell. However, the playmaker will still have some time remaining on his contract and would likely command a big fee.

Liverpool, Chelsea wants Newcastle maverick

Meanwhile, the exciting performances from Newcastle United attacker Allan Saint-Maximin have led to interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, according to a report.

Saint-Maximin joined the Magpies for a £16.5m fee two years ago. He has since become a cult hero in the Premier League with his marauding runs and trickery.

He registered three goals and four assists last term as Newcastle finished 12th in the table. The 24-year-old looks set for a much better campaign this time around after scoring against Southampton and Leeds.

He’s also set up team-mates for goals against West Ham, Man Utd and Watford since the start of the season.

Saint-Maximin’s excellent start is great news for Newcastle boss Steve Bruce. But is also means the club will have to deal with a long queue of suitors eyeing his signature.

Seemingly the first transfer links have now appeared. Italian outlet Calciomercato (via CaughtOffside) write that heavy-hitters Chelsea and Liverpool want to land him.

They reportedly seem impressed by his development into a key player at St James’ Park.

Everton are also reportedly planning a bid. Any transfer is unlikely in January but could occur during the summer window.

