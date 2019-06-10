Liverpool scouts left impressed by ‘aggressive’ Benfica midfield starlet

Liverpool scouts were left impressed by Benfica starlet David Tavares during a friendly between the two sides, a report claims.

The game was used as preparation for the Anfield club ahead of their Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid, before which Jurgen Klopp‘s side spent time over in Spain acclimatising to the weather.

The Eagles’ B squad played against Liverpool and featured a number of their young starlet, and Portuguese paper O Jogo claim that one player in particular caught the eye.

They state that Klopp’s scouts liked what they saw from midfielder David Tavares ‘due to his physical form and his aggressiveness.

In particular, the source states the 20-year-old impressed the Reds when going into tackles, but they claim no approaches have yet been made over a deal.

Tavares was apparently meant to join Benfica’s first team squad this season but couldn’t due to an injury he sustained, however he is expected to play a greater role next season.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!