Liverpool scouts’ glowing report convinces Klopp to hunt teenage sensation

Liverpool have begun keeping serious tabs on Sparta Prague striker Adam Hlozek ahead of a potential transfer swoop, reports claim.

The Reds could look to add another forward to their ranks, but such a move will depend on outgoings. One of either Divock Origi or Xherdan Shaqiri – or both – could leave, making room for a new addition. Shaqiri has interest from Lazio, while reports earlier this year linked Origi with a move back to Belgium.

As for who could come in, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen has emerged recently as a target.

According to Football Insider, though, Hlozek has now also entered the fray.

Liverpool have stepped up their interest after watching the 18-year-old play in his side’s Champions League qualifier against Rapid Vienna on Tuesday.

Scouts felt impressed by his showing, as he played the full 90 minutes of Sparta Prague’s 2-1 defeat.

As a result, Liverpool chiefs are ‘weighing up a bid. Hlozek will reportedly cost between £15million and £20million.

However, West Ham and AC Milan have both had interest in the Czech Republic international before and remain keen.

TEAMtalk: Euro Paper Talk Jason Thornton and Matthew Briggs from TEAMtalk discuss all the latest gossip from around the football world, including Manchester United's pursuit of Leon Goretzka, a possible triple deal for Tottenham Hotspur, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and possible incomings for Leeds United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Still, Liverpool feel that the striker is a youthful and promising forward – two key boxes to tick in their hunt for a new addition.

Hlozek netted in Sparta’s 2-2 friendly draw with Dynamo Moscow earlier this month.

Before then, though, he played a bit-part role in the Czech Republic’s run to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

He played 74 minutes in the group stages, before playing six more in the knockout rounds. However, first-choice man Patrick Schick proved his worth up top.

Liverpool endure mixed transfer window

The Reds have endured a mixed summer window to date, with uncertainty over star men deflating the excitement of a new signing.

Ibrahima Konate may have bolstered their ranks, but reports have claimed that captain Jordan Henderson could leave in a shock development.

The 31-year-old has two years left on his contract, but extension talks have been ‘unsatisfactory’ so far.