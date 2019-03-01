Liverpool scouts still interested in £27m Lallana replacement

Liverpool remain interested in Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur, according to a report.

The Turkey Under-21 international has made 21 appearances, starting 19 league games for Trabzonspor this season, scoring twice and earning five assists.

The 19-year-0ld has been mentioned as a target for Jurgen Klopp previously and Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb claim Omur’s impressive performances have impressed Liverpool scouts, as well as Serie A giants Napoli.

Liverpool rejected suggestions that attacking midfielder Omur was seen as an option to replace Adam Lallana in January.

The Liverpool Echo claimed Liverpool “have no intention of making a move” for the Turkey youth international, after the Sunday Mirror claimed Klopp was preparing a £27million move for the player.

The story continued: “The Echo understands that Omur is not currently a target for Jurgen Klopp, who is unlikely to add to his squad during the January transfer window.”

The player himself responded to the speculation in January, Omour said: “Liverpool are a great club, one of the greatest in the world. These offers are something Trabzonspor need to discuss.

“If the club give the go ahead talks can be held. The clubs interests take precedence. I’ll do whatever is in the clubs best interests.”