Liverpool scouts watch on as goalkeeper target impresses

Liverpool scouts were reported to be in attendance to watch Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir in action on Monday night.

The Turkey international impressed as his side, who had former Reds star Daniel Sturridge on target, drew 2-2 at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Former Liverpool man and now Fenerbahce director of football, Damien Comolli, was also watching while it was confirmed that interest from the Reds was in Cakir.

The 6ft 3in Cakir, 23, has been making a big name for himself, having come through the Trabzonspor ranks, and earned his first Turkey cap in May of this year.

Although Liverpool already have Alisson and Adrian on their books, it is thought that the latter will look for a regular first-team action elsewhere in January, having stood in admirably for the Brazilian at the start of the campaign.

Italian giants Juventus and Newcastle are also said to have shown an interest in Cakir, who could reportedly cost as much as €30million.

