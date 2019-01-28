Liverpool scouts watch target score as £30m-plus deal is lined up

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a summer move for Sandro Tonali after scouts watched him score for Brescia on Sunday.

The highly-rated Brescia midfielder is a target for Jurgen Klopp and the Reds are understood to have initiated talks over a summer transfer for the 18-year-old midfielder.

Controversial former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino has admitted Brescia have been contacted by Liverpool regarding Tonali.

Tonali, who has been labelled ‘the next Andrea Pirlo’, has been attracting plenty of interest this season and was recently called into Roberto Mancini’s senior Italian squad.

And that has led to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira of La Gazzetta dello Sport, claiming that Liverpool have already begun to try and get a deal in place for the summer.

The Sun report that Klopp sent scouts to watch Tonali in action for Brescia in their 4-4 draw against Spezia yesterday with the playmaker hitting a low drive from outside the box to make it 1-1.

The tabloid claim “the talent spotters will have filed back a glowing report” on Tonali, with Schira claiming Brescia want £30m-plus for the player.

It was recently reported that Chelsea and Manchester City were likely to be the only two clubs willing to meet the new €40million asking price for Tonali.

The two Premier League clubs, along with Inter Milan and Juventus, have been strongly linked with the midfielder, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that both the Blues and Inter watched the player during a 2-1 defeat to Venezia in Serie B on December.

Roma and Napoli are also thought to have shown an interest in Tonali who has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Italian football.

And in a recent interview with Corriere dello Sport, Brescia president Cellino said “Liverpool have called me” in reference to the midfielder.

“Yes, Roma have asked me about Tonali. I’ve talked about him to [Roma director Mauro] Baldissoni several times, but I want to keep the lad as long as possible. Is he ready? I don’t know, he’s 18. But Liverpool also contacted me a little while ago,” said Cellino.