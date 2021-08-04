Liverpool secure important deal with three more on the horizon

Liverpool put their faith firmly behind Alisson Becker after handing the Brazilian a huge new deal, with three others now moving into focus.

Reds fans expecting a blockbuster summer window to help ensure last season’s dismal campaign was a one-off may be in for a shock. Ibrahima Konate arrived to shore up the defence in a £36m deal. However, since then, little progress has been made on the arrivals front.

Instead, and perhaps even more importantly, Liverpool have turned their attentions to securing the long-term futures of their finest assets.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho both recently penned fresh terms, and Liverpool have now announced Alisson has done the same.

The 28-year-old has signed a whopping six-year deal that will keep him at Anfield until 2027.

That is a huge show of faith in the man who admittedly, has been everything Liverpool and their fans could’ve hoped for and more since arriving from Roma in 2018.

The Athletic revealed next in line for improved deals are Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah.

Club captain Jordan Henderson is also on the agenda, though initial talks have thus far failed to yield a breakthrough.

Re-signing with Liverpool a no-brainer – Alisson

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Alisson outlined why committing his future to the club was “not hard for me.”

“I think I didn’t waste too much time to think about that,” said the stopper. “It’s something we just built in those last three years, the confidence, the trust that I have in the club and the club has in myself.

“Me and my family, we are really happy here. My kids are settled in England, in a different country, but they are growing up in that way. So we are really happy.

“I’m really glad that I can keep going on with my work here, doing a good job here. So, I’m really happy to make this decision – that is not hard for me.”

“We have to set goals and we have to set them high – winning everything that we are playing [for], the Champions League, Premier League, the cups, everything. I think we can start from there.

“But obviously winning depends on what we will put on the pitch, what we will give on the pitch and we have to give 100 per cent at least. If we can push harder, we will go.”

