Liverpool secure breakthrough deal for striker stolen from Arsenal clutches

Liverpool have completed negotiations with a striker previously wanted by Arsenal who broke an eight-year club record in March.

After a barren run in the middle of the last decade, Liverpool’s youth academy is beginning to churn out top level talent. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the headline-grabbing name, but big things are also expected from Curtis Jones.

Talent brought into the youth system from elsewhere has rarely made a major impact. However, all signs point to that changing in the near future.

Signed from Fulham in 2019, Harvey Elliot took a giant step forward last year on loan with Blackburn.

Elliot could be given a chance in the first-team this year, and hoping to follow in his footsteps in the not too distant future is Polish sensation Mateusz Musialowski.

The 17-year-old – previously chased by Arsenal, Ajax and RB Leipzig – joined the Reds from SMS Lodz last summer.

Now, per the Liverpool Echo, the rising hitman has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Musialowski has already shown glimpses of his mercurial talents after breaking an eight-year club record in March.

Liverpool’s goal of the month award has gone to a member of the first-team squad every time since 2013.

However, his mesmeric solo goal against Newcastle’s under-18s last year helped snap that streak.

Mateusz Musialowski has signed his first professional contract with #LFC 👏 Here he is scoring an absolute belter against Newcastle U18s back in March 🔥pic.twitter.com/fXVg2AjAHi — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) July 16, 2021

Liverpool fans are likely to catch a glimpse of the starlet in the coming weeks during the club’s pre-season friendlies in Austria.

Liverpool backtrack on exit-bound star’s demands

Meanwhile, Liverpool have lowered their summer transfer demands as they look to finally sell winger Harry Wilson, according to a report.

Early on in this summer’s transfer window, Championship club Swansea and Benfica are among the teams to have shown interest.

While no deal has yet progressed, the Daily Mirror claims that Liverpool feel ‘determined’ to sell him.

As such, they will accept £10million bids, £1million less than last summer’s failed deal with Burnley.

Still, the Reds are willing to lower their demands further if they need to, such is their urgency to sell Wilson. That is because the transfer market has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and club chiefs realise he is worth less.

Nevertheless, Wilson has two years left on his contract so Liverpool will hope to use that as a negotiating tool.

