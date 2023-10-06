Liverpool tipped to secure unbelievable bargain by signing Serie A star Klopp loves on a free transfer

It ‘would not be surprising’ to see Liverpool sign Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski on a free transfer next summer, according to reports coming out of Italy.

Jurgen Klopp has completely revamped his midfield this season after bringing in four new players, who have already had a very positive impact on his team.

In a major reshuffle, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departed on frees, Arthur Melo was sent back to parent club Juventus and Jordan Henderson and Fabinho sealed big-money moves to Saudi Arabia.

Arriving in their place, the Reds spent a hefty £145.2m acquiring the services of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and finally, on deadline day, Ryan Gravenberch.

One other midfielder who has been linked with a move to Liverpool for some time is Zielinski. The Merseyside club registered an interest in the Napoli star in May but ultimately opted to focus on alternatives.

Now, it seems that they could get the chance to sign Zielinski when his contract expires at the end of the season, if Napoli fail to tie him down to fresh terms.

Liverpool have a long-standing interest in Zielinski

Zielinski has played a key role in Napoli’s recent success. The Poland international made 37 Serie A appearances last season, coring three goals and making nine assists – helping his team to their first league title since 1990.

The Italian side are keen to tie the midfielder down to a new contract, with his current one set to expire at the end of the season. However, talks are currently at a standstill.

Now, according to Italian outlet Napoli Piu, there is a ‘growing chance’ that Zielinksi will leave Napoli when his deal comes to an end.

The report claims that it ‘would not be a surprise’ to see the 29-year-old join Liverpool, as they are one of the teams with a long-standing interest in him.

Jurgen Klopp is known to be a big fan of Zielinski’s, and even described him as a ‘great player’ before the two sides met in the Champions League last season.

It seems likely that Liverpool will indeed be one of the clubs in the race to sign Zielinski, so it will be interesting to see whether he signs a new deal with Napoli or not. If he doesn’t – the Reds could secure a great bargain by bringing him in on a free.

