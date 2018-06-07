Liverpool see very strong offer fail as €50m Ligue 1 attacker opts for Inter

Malcom has reportedly set his heart on a move to Inter Milan, despite strong claims in the Italian media that Liverpool have made a “very firm proposal” for the Brazilian.

The Bordeaux attacker, who has also been strongly linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United over the past week, is reportedly poised to leave the Ligue 1 club in the coming days.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is desired by several top European clubs after another impressive season in France. He scored 12 goals in 38 games in all competitions, as Bordeaux pipped St Ettiene to sixth place in Ligue 1, thus qualifying for next season’s Europa League.

Serie A side Inter are said to be particularly keen on the Brazilian’s signature, with reports from Gianluca Di Marzio on Wednesday suggesting that they had agreed personal terms with him.

However, his agent Fernando Garcia has shunned these rumours and has suggested a move to the Premier League is still a possibility.

But that has been strongly counter-claimed by Sky Sports Italia reporter Di Marzio, who says that despite Liverpool, PSG and Borussia Dortmund all putting forward “very attractive requests” to Malcom, the player will reject all three clubs in order to join Inter.

Furthermore, it’s suggested Malcom sees Inter as the perfect place to continue his rapid development and believes they offer him the strongest route to regular first-team football.

Earlier in the week, Sud-Ouest claimed that Garcia had met with Chelsea officials to discuss a move to Stamford Bridge, while Malcom has also been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

In January, he described the opportunity to play in the Premier League as “a dream for all players.”

He is under contract at Bordeaux until 2021.

