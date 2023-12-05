Liverpool send scouts to spy on £35m Arsenal target in strong hint superstar’s role will change

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been scouting Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong, according to reports.

Frimpong previously developed in the Manchester City academy but never got to make his Premier League debut before embarking on a senior career with Celtic and then Bayer Leverkusen.

In 2024, he could be presented with a second chance in English football by suitors like Liverpool and Arsenal.

According to 90min, scouts representing both clubs watched Frimpong closely when Bayer Leverkusen drew at home to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

If either of the clubs are encouraged to move for him, they could activate a £35m release clause in his contract.

But the report explains that price will only be valid until the end of the summer 2024 transfer window, after which he could be more expensive.

Thanks to an extension signed in October, the Bundesliga leaders still have Frimpong under contract until 2028, so it would not be a problem at all for them to keep him into next season and beyond.

They would be unable to prevent Frimpong from leaving, though, if another club came in with a £35m bid before the clause expires.

In Liverpool’s case, a move for Frimpong would allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to complete his conversion into being a midfielder.

The academy graduate has usually played at right-back since becoming a member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, but midfield has always been his preferred position and he has been transitioning towards that role in recent months.

Frimpong would be Liverpool’s most high-profile right-back other than Alexander-Arnold for a long time – and would have reasonable expectations of getting his fair share of gametime.

Therefore, Klopp might be able to consider Alexander-Arnold purely as a midfielder rather than having to use him in a hybrid role.

Arsenal strong contenders for Frimpong

Alternatively, Frimpong could go to Arsenal, who have often been using Benjamin White at right-back over the past couple of seasons.

When White arrived at the club from Brighton, though, he was a player who had made his name as a centre-half.

For now, Frimpong will be focusing on his development under Xabi Alonso. Impressively for a defender, the Dutchman has scored six goals and added seven assists from 18 appearances this season.

As a reward for his progress, Ronald Koeman gave Frimpong his senior international debut in October.

About to turn 23, Frimpong has a bright future ahead of him. His stance on where he plays next remains to be seen.

