Liverpool send scouts to watch Barcelona B quartet – report

Liverpool are planning a raid of Barcelona’s academy, with four players reportedly being monitored by the club, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish publication Sport claims the Reds have regularly had the quartet watched – but will face a big battle to lure them away from the famous La Masia academy.

Marlon, Nili Perdomo, Marc Cardona and Wilfrid Kaptoum have all reportedly been watched by Liverpool’s chief Spanish and Portuguese scout over recent weeks.

Kaptoum is the only one with first-team experience, having played against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League last season.

The other three only moved to Barcelona this summer.

Barcelona have seen a number of their young players poached by clubs over the years, with the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Hector Bellerin and Gerard Pique all making their name in England having come through at La Masia, which translated, means ‘The Farmhouse’.