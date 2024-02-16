Liverpool sensationally join Man Utd, Arsenal in chase for one of Europe’s most coveted forwards

Benjamin Sesko (right) is being courted by a host of top sides

The race for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is heating up, with Liverpool and Manchester City reportedly joining Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in the hunt to sign the Bundesliga star.

On February 6, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are keeping tabs on Sesko as a possible summer signing to end their centre-forward woes. The Slovenian could now shoot up Mauricio Pochettino’s wish list with Paris Saint-Germain eyeing another Blues target, Victor Osimhen, to replace Kylian Mbappe.

But Chelsea will not find it easy to snare Sesko, far from it. Earlier this week, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Man Utd are back on the 20-year-old’s trail, having previously set their sights on him while Ralf Rangnick was in interim charge.

Arsenal have also been linked with Sesko, though their ultimate striker target as things stand is Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

In a big twist, German outlet Bild claim the attacker has now caught the attention of Liverpool and Man City. There is interest from elsewhere in Europe too, with Barcelona in the frame as they search for Robert Lewandowski’s long-term successor.

Liverpool, City and Barca have all been alerted to Sesko’s possible signing due to his release clause. His Leipzig contract, which runs until June 2028, includes an exit clause worth €50million (£43m) which becomes active over the summer.

DON’T MISS: Xabi Alonso chooses between Liverpool and Bayern Munich, with incoming offer expected to succeed

This is clearly a lot of money to pay for someone of Sesko’s age, but he may well end up being worth every penny.

When smashing in the goals for Red Bull Salzburg as a teenager, Sesko was compared to none other than City goal machine Erling Haaland.

Liverpool, Man City eyeing Benjamin Sesko

Sesko had a slow start to the current campaign as he was still getting used to life in Germany after joining from Salzburg last summer. But the youngster has now found his feet and is shining.

He has notched goals in his last three Bundesliga matches, helping Leipzig beat Union Berlin and draw with Augsburg.

Sesko also kept goalkeeper Andriy Lunin busy during Leipzig’s 1-0 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday, though he admittedly should have taken at least one of his numerous chances.

The feeling among Liverpool, City and Barca scouts is that once Sesko starts scoring on a regular basis in both the Bundesliga and Champions League, he will emerge into one of the deadliest strikers in Europe.

And if he ends up being worth £100m or more, then that initial £43m outlay will end up looking like a steal.

The only trouble for Sesko is that Liverpool and City already have well-known strikers in their respective squads. Liverpool have the enigmatic Darwin Nunez, while City are thriving thanks to Haaland’s unbelievable scoring exploits.

Haaland, though, has been linked with a big move to Madrid, so City may view Sesko as a possible replacement.

It is hard to predict where Sesko might end up this summer, though it is clear that the Premier League’s biggest teams will be right in the mix.

READ MORE: Liverpool going ‘all out’ to sign former Chelsea star in shock £43m transfer