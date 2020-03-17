Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol believes the club should only consider selling Sadio Mane if they are guaranteed to sign Timo Werner this summer.

Mane has been continually linked with a move to Real Madrid, with talk of a potential £140million deal being struck between the two clubs.

Liverpool could be on the verge of losing out on their first domestic title in 30 years, with the Premier League in talks over how to conclude the season after the coronavirus suspension.

And things could get worse if Real make a concerted attempt to try and lure Senegal star Mane to the Bernabeu.

The 28-year-old has been the outstanding performer of Liverpool’s famed from three this season, scoring 18 goals in 38 games in all competitions.

But that form has come at a price as Real are said to have stepped up their efforts to land the player – although any deal would cost upwards of £140m.

If Liverpool were tempted to do business then Nicol has explained why bringing in Werner would be the ideal scenario.

The Red Bull Leipzig forward has had a brilliant campaign so far and has been heavily linked with a summer move to Liverpool after scoring 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga games.

And Nicol, speaking about Mane’s potential exit, told ESPN FC: “That’s only any good if you bring in Timo Werner.

“Unfortunately there aren’t many [players like Werner] around.

“What if Werner wants to go elsewhere?

“The way it’s being talked about is if it’s done. ‘Timo Werner says he wants to go, so it’s done’.

“Guess what, there was a guy called Kylian Mbappe who told everyone he wanted to go to Real Madrid, he ended up at PSG.”

Meanwhile, Nicol's ESPN FC colleague Shaka Hislop believes that Liverpool should consider cashing in on Mane if Real do come calling.