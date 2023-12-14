Liverpool ‘serious’ about signing classy Ligue 1 star in January; Man City, Man Utd pose major threat

Liverpool are reportedly ‘serious’ about signing Nice defensive midfielder Khephren Thuram in January, but Manchester City and Manchester United are also interested.

The Merseyside club seriously considered signing the talented 22-year-old in the summer but decided to focus on other targets.

Jurgen Klopp completely revamped Liverpool’s midfield, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Klopp is still keen to add one more centre-mid to his squad, however, and it appears the manager has identified Thuram as his top target.

The Nice star is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in Ligue 1 and has caught the attention of several top European clubs.

Thuram broke into the French club’s first team in 2019 and has now established himself as one of their most important players.

He has made 12 appearances so far this season. Nice have lost just one of those matches, with Thuram helping his team to pick up 23 points in the process.

If the France international could have a similar impact at Liverpool, he could potentially make a huge difference in them lifting silverware this season.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool transfer update on Bundesliga outfit’s ‘fight’ to keep star

Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd battling for Thuram

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are one of the clubs ‘serious’ about launching an offer for Thuram next month.

It’s claimed that Nice have ‘put the player up for auction’ as they try to get as much money as they can for their prized asset.

The Italian outlet notes that Juventus are also keen on the midfielder, but they will find it difficult to compete with Premier League clubs due to their financial issues.

Calciomercato state that Liverpool are ‘already in contact’ with both Nice and Thuram’s representatives over a potential deal.

Manchester City and Manchester United have ‘also made contact’ to sign the Frenchman, however, so it appears a heated battle between the Premier League trio is about to take place.

Man City are expected to offload Kalvin Phillips in January so Pep Guardiola could bring Thuram in as an upgrade on him.

As for Man Utd, Thuram could be a long-term replacement for Casemiro but also make an immediate improvement to their squad – with Erik ten Hag keen to bolster his ranks.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see which of those clubs make the first concrete offer for Thuram in January.

Liverpool’s interest in Thuram dates back the longest, but there could be a few twists and turns in the coming weeks regarding his next destination.

DON’T MISS: Mason Greenwood: Explosive Man Utd return ‘not ruled out’ as Barcelona, Real Madrid join five-team transfer chase