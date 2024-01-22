Liverpool set asking price for star who’ll replace Man City hero at Champions League hopefuls

Liverpool have reportedly decided what bid they will accept for backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who could replace a two-time Premier League winner with Manchester City at his next club.

Kelleher has been on Liverpool’s books since July 2015, when he joined their U18s side from Republic of Ireland outfit Ringmahon. The Cork-born star rose through the ranks at Anfield before making his first-team debut in September 2019.

Overall, he has made 32 appearances under Jurgen Klopp, keeping 12 clean sheets in that time. Kelleher has proven himself to be a reliable keeper for Liverpool, though he has struggled at times this season.

Kelleher has never been able to establish himself as Liverpool’s first-choice keeper due to Klopp also being able to use world-class Brazilian Alisson. Despite this, Klopp has still selected Kelleher regularly in cup competitions, such as the 2022 League Cup triumph against Chelsea.

As the shot-stopper is now 25 years old, he wants to start playing more regularly and establish himself as a key player at a new club.

On December 23, Klopp shut down the possibility of Kelleher leaving in January, stating that Liverpool cannot afford to weaken their squad by selling him. But it is likely that the keeper will depart Anfield over the summer instead.

As per recent reports, Kelleher is ‘ready to leave’ Liverpool for a new adventure. And it is Scottish giants Celtic who are leading the charge for his services.

According to the latest from Football Insider, Liverpool have told Celtic that they must bid £20million to sign the 11-cap Republic of Ireland international this summer.

Celtic could break transfer record with Liverpool signing

Such a move would see Celtic smash their transfer record, which is currently the £9million they paid for striker Odsonne Edouard in 2018.

Although, the report adds that Celtic, as well as most of Kelleher’s other suitors, do not want to match that fee and will attempt to drive Liverpool down from their asking price.

It is claimed that Celtic could sign Kelleher on loan for the 2024-25 season, in a deal which would include an option to buy at the end of that campaign. But that will hinge on whether the two clubs can agree on the price of a permanent transfer.

Celtic are on the hunt for a new keeper as they want to find a long-term successor to Joe Hart. The Englishman has been on their books since August 2021 but is now 36 and firmly in the twilight years of his career.

Kelleher could therefore replace a City hero at Celtic Park, as Hart made 348 appearances during a lengthy spell with the Citizens, helping them win two league titles.

Joining Celtic could be a great move for the Liverpool backup. Celtic currently sit top of the Premiership table on 54 points and are aiming to both win the title and guarantee themselves a spot in next season’s Champions League.

