Liverpool set lofty Harry Wilson price as trio make transfer moves

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly stuck a £25m asking price on the head of Harry Wilson after two clubs made firm approaches and another asked to take the Liverpool winger on a season’s loan.

But Klopp is hoping the lofty fee acts as a deterrent with the Reds boss keen to ensure the youngster stays at Anfield this season, with the Daily Mirror claiming Wilson has been told he will be handed the chance to push for a regular place in the Liverpool side.

The paper claims Wilson is the subject of approaches from two clubs with both Aston Villa and Newcastle thought to be keen on the Wales forward, while Derby – whom the player spent a successful spell on loan with last season – are reported by the Derby Telegraph to have contacted the Reds over a second season’s stint for the player.

The Mirror, however, claims the decision could ultimately lie with Wilson himself having been challenged by Klopp to stay at Anfield and show he is ready to push for a first-team place at Anfield.

Whether that’s enough to persuade him to stay remains to be seen, with Liverpool not prepared to stand in his way if he feels he can become a central figure at another club. However, the Reds are determined to stand by their valuation, feeling it fair of his current standing as a rising star of the English game.

Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton have also been mentioned as possible suitors for Wilson, while there is interest in him from the Bundesliga in the shape of Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Klopp, meanwhile, has warned Liverpool fans that while they remain open to new arrivals this summer, it is proving hard bringing in players capable of improving on what the Reds already have.

“We are still looking, but it will not be the (biggest) transfer window of LFC,” says Klopp. “It just will be a transfer window.

“We will see what we do, and if we haven’t done anything by the end it will be for different reasons.

“It’s about using this team. In the transfer window, you have to build a team that you think you want to go into the season with. But I have that team already.

“If we can bring somebody else in that makes it even better, we will see. But if not, this team is already there. And again we will have to find solutions at different moments.”

