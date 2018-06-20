Liverpool set Grujic price as five clubs chase deal for midfielder

Marko Grujic’s future seems increasingly likely to lie away from Anfield after five clubs were reported to have expressed a concrete interest in signing the Liverpool midfielder.

Serbian midfielder Grujic became Jurgen Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool boss back in January 2016. But the player has struggled to establish himself under the German, making just 14 appearances for the club, and being sent on loan to then-Championship side Cardiff over the second half of last season.

Grujic quickly made himself a key component of the Bluebirds’ midfield as the South Wales club secured promotion to the Premier League and Neil Warnock’s side are one of five clubs keen to sign him permanently, according to Goal.

They claim there is also interest in Grujic from fellow Premier League new boys Fulham, while there is also interest from three Serie A sides in the shape of Atalanta, AC Milan and Lazio.

It’s suggested Grujic is seriously considering handing in a transfer request at Anfield, with his first-team prospects likely to fare better next season after the arrivals of Naby Keita and Fabinho; the player, it’s claimed, seems unwilling to spend another year of his career playing second fiddle and awaiting a chance in the first team.

As such, it’s claimed Liverpool will demand £10million for the midfielder, doubling their initial £5.1million investment when the player arrived from Red Star Belgrade.

It’s believed Klopp would not stand in Grujic’s way in an offer of that amount came in, with the Serb looking increasingly likely to call time on his two-and-a-half-year stay on Merseyside.

