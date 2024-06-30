Liverpool set new priority as Slot eyes elite Endo upgrade to derail double Man City swoop

Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich has overtaken a player Arne Slot has worked with before on Liverpool’s midfield shortlist, but they’ll still have to find a way to beat Manchester City to a deal as Pep Guardiola’s side plot a double Bundesliga signing, according to reports.

Liverpool are expected to move for a new defensive midfielder this summer, despite stop-gap signing Wataru Endo making a decent impression last season. Indeed, even Endo himself has admitted it’d be a good thing for Liverpool to sign a new no.6.

With that in mind, Liverpool have been linked with Kimmich as a potential upgrade. The Bayern Munich midfielder is entering the final year of his contract and will have a big decision to make on his future once Germany’s involvement at Euro 2024 ends.

According to TuttoJuve, Kimmich is now in pole position to strengthen Liverpool’s midfield. He appeals to the Reds for various reasons, including his versatility since he can play at right-back as well.

The reason TuttoJuve is reporting on the news is that Kimmich now seems to be Liverpool’s priority instead of Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, who has also been linked with Juventus.

Koopmeiners – Slot’s former captain at AZ – is more of an attacking midfielder, although he can play in several roles in the middle of the park. But in terms of what Liverpool need most, Kimmich seems to be a better suit.

However, there is plenty of competition for the 29-year-old’s signature. Elsewhere, The Sun claims Manchester City want to reunite him with Pep Guardiola as part of a two-pronged Bundesliga transfer mission.

Kimmich previously played under Guardiola for Bayern and it’s assumed that this prior connection may give Man City the advantage when it comes to choosing his next club.

Interestingly, it’s claimed Kimmich wants to find out if Guardiola will stay at Man City beyond 2025, when his contract expires too, but he could be so eager to play under him again that he’d even accept it just for a year.

Obviously, Kimmich’s proposed contract at Man City would last longer than that, but the first season of his potential Premier League career could be spent under Guardiola’s guidance until a successor comes in.

Man City could win Kimmich race and sign second Bundesliga midfielder

The report from The Sun acknowledges Liverpool’s interest in Kimmich too, as well as competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

As things stand, though, he feels like he might have the best chance of playing in his best role under Guardiola for City.

That’s despite the presence of Rodri at the base of City’s midfield, in comparison to the vacancy Liverpool have for an Endo upgrade. Furthermore, Barcelona – who now have Kimmich’s former Bayern and Germany boss Hansi Flick in charge – could do with a new midfield pivot too, while Real Madrid have said goodbye to Kimmich’s compatriot Toni Kroos ahead of his retirement.

As for how much it will cost for any club to sign Kimmich, the current estimate is £40m.

As stated, he is not the only Bundesliga midfielder Man City have their eyes on. The Sun‘s report also suggests City could launch a new bid for RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo.

Olmo is on duty with Spain at Euro 2024 and would be a more attacking addition to City’s midfield. They have the chance to activate his £60m release clause until July 15.

Due to their tactical profiles, there could be room for City to sign both Kimmich and Olmo in what would be a £100m double raid on the Bundesliga.

