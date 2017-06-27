Liverpool set price for Markovic and offer him to Prem rivals

Liverpool have placed a £12million price tag on Lazar Markovic and offered the winger to Watford, according to a report.

The 23-year-old, who was a £20million recruit signed by Brendan Rodgers from Benfica three years ago, has not managed to make an impact at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp wants to sell him.

Klopp is prepared to lose £8million on the former Sporting Lisbon loanee, according to the Daily Mirror, after just 23 starts and three goals in his time with the club.

Markovic spent the first half of last season on loan with Sporting before signing for Hull in January where he went on to make 12 starts, scoring twice.

Marco Silva, who has claimed he knows the player well, was apparently impressed with the Serbia international and now Liverpool are hoping to offload the player permanently to Watford after Silva took over the reins at Vicarage Road this summer.

“Of course he is an important player. He’s done good things for our team since he came, but now is the moment to find another solution,” said Silva after Markovic picked up an ankle injury towards the end of last season.

Silva though is only believed to want to strike a loan deal, while Liverpool want to cash in on Markovic.

Watford are understood to be looking at eyeing four new signings after the arrival of £7million Will Hughes from Derby and the reports claims they have tabled bids for Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper Rui Patricio and Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina.

Silva is also confident of landing winger Kamil Grosicki – another winger who impressed on loan with Hull last season.