Liverpool ‘set sights’ on fearsome forward with bittersweet caveat attached

Liverpool have turned their attentions to a potential signing in the forward ranks, though the arrival would likely only occur if a club favourite left, per a report.

Liverpool acted fast to resolve their most pressing issue in central defence with the early arrival of Ibrahima Konate. The club’s senior centre-halves are all on course to return from injury next year, though Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in particular have become increasingly injury prone in recent years.

Arrivals elsewhere have been speculated, most notably in central midfield after the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum.

However, the latest report from the Italian press has revealed the Reds have their eye on a lethal attacker.

Italian newspaper La Stampa (cited by Sport Witness) reveal that Italy’s Euro 2020 hotshot Domenico Berardi is in their ‘sights’.

The Sassuolo forward, 26, enjoyed his best campaign in Serie A last season when bagging 17 goals and eight assists.

His superb form at club level has been transferred onto the international stage, and Liverpool have duly taken note.

A recent report detailed their interest – along with Leicester – and the exceedingly reasonable fee of €40m was touted as being required to secure his signature.

Berardi is deemed ‘tempted’ to take a ‘big leap’ in his career having only played for Sassuolo since turning professional.

Liverpool would certainly fit the bill in that regard, though his arrival would likely be a bittersweet moment for Reds fans.

That’s because the report goes on to state that the chances of him moving to Anfield would likely rest on Mohamed Salah first being sold.

Rumours swirled over the unhappiness of the Egyptian talisman throughout much of last season.

Salah’s agent’s cryptic message drew the scorn of Jurgen Klopp, but with the Reds surging to a top four finish before the season concluded, talk of a Salah exit quickly faded.

As such, it would seem unlikely Berardi will be playing on Merseyside any time soon.

Brentford to give Liverpool winger tough decision

Meanwhile, Liverpool are awaiting an offer from Brentford for attacking midfielder Harry Wilson, who is ready to leave Anfield for good, according to a report.

According to The Sun, the Bees are readying a bid of £10m for the Wales international. Thomas Frank wants to strengthen his play-off winning squad. Wilson could thus be an ideal reinforcement, if they can convince him.

He knows a relegation battle is likely at the Brentford Community Stadium this season. Therefore, the report speculates that Wilson will wait to see if interest from abroad materialises.

There have been links with Benfica, who have reportedly fallen short with a first offer. If they come back in, the prospect of competing for trophies in Portugal may be appealing.

Liverpool still have him under contract for another two seasons. However, they are willing to sell for the right price this summer. After reviewing their squad, they have found no place for Wilson. In fact, they have placed Harvey Elliott, who also spent time in the Championship last season, above him in the hierarchy.

Therefore, any hopes of a long-awaited first-team breakthrough at Anfield seem to have faded definitively. Now, Wilson must wait to see what offers emerge.

