Liverpool set staggering €180m price tag for Real Madrid target

Mohamed Salah could become the most expensive player ever sold by a Premier League club, as Liverpool have reportedly set their asking price for the Egypt international.

Salah has rediscovered his scoring touch, netting in three of his last four games, and the rumours surrounding an Anfield exit have resurfaced as a result.

After claims Salah had fallen out with Jurgen Klopp were denied, the winger was linked with a move to Juventus as the Italian club seek to build a team capable of going further in the Champions League. However, they are joined in their interest by another club who disappointed in Europe this season, as Spanish giants Real Madrid are also preparing for a massive summer overhaul.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Liverpool have set an eye-watering asking price to ward off interest from the pair of European giants. Schira claims that the Reds will not sell Salah for anything less than €180m.

That fee would make Salah the third most expensive player of all-time, behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and ahead of another former Red, Philippe Coutinho.

However, given the recent claims by the forward’s agent, Liverpool are remaining confident that they can keep Salah.